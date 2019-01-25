Patrick Mahomes on what Tom Brady told him after AFC Championship Game

After Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did the usual things when winning a game of that magnitude.

Brady celebrated with his teammates on the field, accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy and conducted interviews. Then Brady did something unusual: he went to the Chiefs locker room and sought out quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brady said he just had to talk with Mahomes.

On Thursday, Mahomes visited ESPN’s “NFL Live” crew at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla., and spoke about the moment.

Tedi Bruschi, the former Patriots linebacker, asked Mahomes what Brady had said during that postgame visit in the bowels of Arrowhead Stadium. Was it encouragement or a chance to catch up after the epic 37-31 overtime victory for New England?

“I think it was a little bit of both,” Mahomes said. “It was such a great game with so many emotions where it was going back and forth at the end. He just came up to me and was kind of giving me, saying, ‘Good game,’ and everything like that.

“I mean, he was in my place. He was young. He got to win the Super Bowl in his first year with you (Bruschi) and everybody and so he understands that, I mean, time it flies by and ‘make sure to put in the work. ‘And I think he saw that I’ve put in the work to be in those situations.”

Brady actually won his first Super Bowl in his second season with the Patriots, but Mahomes’ point is still the same.