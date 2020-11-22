Kansas City Star Logo
Camera catches Chiefs’ Travis Kelce giving coach Andy Reid a massage on sideline

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did a little bit of everything in the Chiefs’ 35-31 win over the Raiders on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Kelce threw a pass, caught eight passes for a game-best 127 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 22-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes with 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

After scoring the game-winning touchdown, Kelce did just one thing more: he gave Chiefs coach Andy Reid a massage on the sideline.

It was a tense game, but it all worked out for the Chiefs thanks to Kelce’s touchdown, and he provided a little comic relief, too:

Is there anything Kelce can’t do?

