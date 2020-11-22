Kansas City Star Logo
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce completed an underhand pass against the Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce #87 is seen on the sidelines during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce #87 is seen on the sidelines during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari) Jeff Bottari AP

Oh to be a fly on the wall at the Chiefs practice facility, if for no other reason than to hear the Andy Reid plays that don’t make the cut.

The ones the Chiefs do run are pretty wild.

Two weeks ago, the Chiefs ran a play called “Ferrari Right,” that featured pre-snap motion and counter from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who then threw an underhanded pass to Demarcus Robinson.

Earlier this season, Mahomes threw an underhanded pass to tight end Travis Kelce for a touchdown against the Jets.

During Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, the Chiefs ran a hybrid of the play. Only this time Kelce was in the backfield with Mahomes, who went in motion. Kelce took the snap and threw an underhand pass to receiver Byron Pringle.

Where do the Chiefs come up with these plays?

Who cares, right? This was just fun to see:

The pass went for 4 yards and got the Chiefs a first down. It was the second pass of Kelce’s career. The other came on Nov. 19, 2017 against the New York Giants and was intercepted.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
