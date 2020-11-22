Kansas City Star Logo
Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) celebrates after making an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) celebrates after making an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) Isaac Brekken AP

Piece of cake, right?

OK, it didn’t come easy, but the Chiefs rallied for a 35-31 victory over the Raiders on “Sunday Night Football” in Las Vegas.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a last-minute touchdown drive and safety Daniel Sorensen intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to secure the victory.

Here are highlights from the game (and if the video doesn’t play click or tap here):

Don’t want to see any positive Raiders plays?

Well, here are the Chiefs’ five touchdowns, starting with Tyreek Hill’s 3-yard reception from Mahomes in the first quarter:

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored on a 3-yard touchdown run:

Edwards-Helaire also had a 14-yard scoring run:

Le’Veon Bell scored his first touchdown with the Chiefs on a 6-yard run:

Mahomes capped the last-minute drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce:

