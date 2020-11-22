KC fans lavished praise on Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs’ comeback win over Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) AP

Patrick Mahomes’ fifth career fourth-quarter comeback victory was a gem.

Mahomes drove the Chiefs 75 yards in seven plays in 1 minute, 15 seconds and helped the Chiefs pull out a 35-31 win over the Raiders on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

“That’s a hell of a football team but we had to show them why it runs through Kansas City when you’re talking about the AFC West,” Mahomes said on NBC’s postgame show.

Mahomes completed 34 of 45 passes for 348 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game.

Tight end Travis Kelce hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass that gave the Chiefs the lead for good.

No surprise here, but Chiefs fans were thrilled. This is what they were saying on Twitter about Mahomes:

Well. That was a rollercoaster. Massive win. It’s Thanksgiving soon & I will mostly be giving thanks for Patrick Lavon Mahomes.



How are you feeling #ChiefsKingdom? — Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) November 23, 2020

MAHOMES IS THAT DUDE #ChiefsKingdom — vincent mastrangelo (@vmastrangelooo) November 23, 2020

One

Minute

15

Seconds

One Time Out.



7 points.



The Kid is Amazing.#Chiefs. — Predident-Elect Harry Lee (@johnnyjoe1083) November 23, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL & is the MVP, Travis Kelce is the best TE in the game right now, don’t argue with facts. #ChiefsKingdom — Jake Sirna (@JakeSirna) November 23, 2020

Was there any person on earth that didn’t think my father Patrick Mahomes wasn’t going to lead the game winning drive? #ChiefsKingdom #RunItBack — Keith (@CoachReidJr) November 23, 2020

Mahomes brought it home tonight #CHiefsKingdom — yoshi310LA (@yoshi310LA) November 23, 2020

Patrick Mahomes, worth every cent we pay him. And I honestly mean that. #ChiefsKingdom — Chase Bartholomew (@Chaseee35) November 23, 2020

Patrick Mahomes in the clutch is a thing to behold. #ChiefsKingdom — Dave Scott (@dave12nyy) November 23, 2020