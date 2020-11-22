For Pete's Sake
KC fans lavished praise on Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs’ comeback win over Raiders
Patrick Mahomes’ fifth career fourth-quarter comeback victory was a gem.
Mahomes drove the Chiefs 75 yards in seven plays in 1 minute, 15 seconds and helped the Chiefs pull out a 35-31 win over the Raiders on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
“That’s a hell of a football team but we had to show them why it runs through Kansas City when you’re talking about the AFC West,” Mahomes said on NBC’s postgame show.
Mahomes completed 34 of 45 passes for 348 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game.
Tight end Travis Kelce hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass that gave the Chiefs the lead for good.
No surprise here, but Chiefs fans were thrilled. This is what they were saying on Twitter about Mahomes:
