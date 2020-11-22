For Pete's Sake
ESPN analyst breaks down why Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wasn’t at fault on interception
The Chiefs wasted a great scoring opportunity at the end of the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception.
It was a jarring sight, because the interception was just the second of the season for Mahomes.
Making matters worse: Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen picked off the pass after slipping to the ground. There seemed to be some miscommunication between Mahomes and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
Former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who is now an analyst for ESPN, showed why the interception wasn’t Mahomes’ fault:
That’s good insight from Orlovsky.
