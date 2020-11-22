Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

ESPN analyst breaks down why Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wasn’t at fault on interception

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari) Jeff Bottari AP

The Chiefs wasted a great scoring opportunity at the end of the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception.

It was a jarring sight, because the interception was just the second of the season for Mahomes.

Making matters worse: Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen picked off the pass after slipping to the ground. There seemed to be some miscommunication between Mahomes and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who is now an analyst for ESPN, showed why the interception wasn’t Mahomes’ fault:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That’s good insight from Orlovsky.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service