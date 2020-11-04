Kansas City Star Logo
For Pete's Sake

Chiefs share inside look at ‘Rolex’ audible call from Sunday’s win over Jets

Following the Chiefs’ 35-9 win over the Jets on Sunday, coach Andy Reid was asked about a touchdown play that caught the fancy of fans.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be heard on the television broadcast calling out “Rolex, Rolex, Rolex” to his teammates. Mahomes was calling an audible and a reporter wanted to know if Mahomes had switched from a run to a pass.

“If I could tell you, I’d have to make you disappear,” Reid joked. “No, it was a pass to a pass. I sounded like I was from Philly for about a second there but don’t tell them that.”

On Wednesday, the Chiefs shared a video breakdown of the play, which was a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, on their social media channels as part of a sponsorship deal.

Matt McMullen, the Chiefs’ digital media producer, said at the start of the video: “We got an example of what happens when film study meets talent.”

McMullen pointed out the single coverage on Hill and the Jets appeared poised to blitz when Mahomes called out the audible.

Here is the breakdown of the play:

It’s not “2-3 Jet Chip Wasp,” but fans loved it, and there was a fun celebration of the touchdown as Mahomes gave Hill a piggyback ride.

