For Pete's Sake
KC fans loved the ‘Rolex’ play Chiefs ran against the Jets
A smaller crowd at Arrowhead Stadium combined with CBS Sports’ sideline microphones allows fans to sometimes hear what the players are saying.
In the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 35-9 win over the Jets on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be heard calling out “Rolex, Rolex” at the line of scrimmage.
After the snap, Mahomes threw a beautiful pass down the sideline to Tyreek Hill, connecting for a 41-yard touchdown.
On Twitter, Chiefs fans showed their love for the Rolex play.
