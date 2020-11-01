KC fans loved the ‘Rolex’ play Chiefs ran against the Jets

A smaller crowd at Arrowhead Stadium combined with CBS Sports’ sideline microphones allows fans to sometimes hear what the players are saying.

In the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 35-9 win over the Jets on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be heard calling out “Rolex, Rolex” at the line of scrimmage.

After the snap, Mahomes threw a beautiful pass down the sideline to Tyreek Hill, connecting for a 41-yard touchdown.

On Twitter, Chiefs fans showed their love for the Rolex play.

Rolex is the new Jet Chip. https://t.co/kjPv9D1ARG — Chief Très Oncé (@ChiefTresOnce) November 1, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

yo @ROLEX .... go ahead and sign Patrick Mahomes to an endorsement since he just gave endorsed you guys for free #ChiefsKingdom — Spread~Love (@Solo__Fly) November 1, 2020

ROLEX ROLEX ROLEX = TD to Tyreek Hill. #ChiefsKingdom — Maxwell (@nutranger) November 1, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

So #Rolex means I’m about to score on you or “WATCH” this — Scott Goodheart (@goody_scott) November 1, 2020

Clockwork like a beautiful Rolex! — Logan A Scholl (@lscholl4) November 1, 2020

#chiefs should call “Rolex” more often. Me likey. — Super Bowl Champion Cale Clark (@DasClarkness) November 1, 2020

"Rolex Rolex Rolex." Mahomes 41 yd bomb to Tyreek Hill. ️ #ChiefsKingdom — Ian Culver (@ian_culver) November 1, 2020

Mahomes called it Rolex cause it’s time for a big money play — The Samosa King (@thekingofsamosa) November 1, 2020

I want to know what Rolex is. @Chiefs — Todd Mithelman (@TMithelman) November 1, 2020