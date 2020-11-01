Kansas City Star Logo
KC fans loved the ‘Rolex’ play Chiefs ran against the Jets

A smaller crowd at Arrowhead Stadium combined with CBS Sports’ sideline microphones allows fans to sometimes hear what the players are saying.

In the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 35-9 win over the Jets on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be heard calling out “Rolex, Rolex” at the line of scrimmage.

After the snap, Mahomes threw a beautiful pass down the sideline to Tyreek Hill, connecting for a 41-yard touchdown.

On Twitter, Chiefs fans showed their love for the Rolex play.

Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
