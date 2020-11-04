Royals share highlight reel of Alex Gordon’s best plays after he wins Gold Glove

Ten years ago, the Royals demoted a young but struggling third baseman to Triple-A Omaha.

Back in the minor leagues, Alex Gordon moved to a new position: left field, and his fortunes changed almost instantly. A Lincoln Journal-Star story about Gordon’s first game in left field at Triple-A noted his first putout “was major-league material.”

Gordon told the newspaper after that game: “I want to play with Kansas City. I think in the long run it’s going to help (being an outfielder in the organization), and I’m going to get better.”

Those words proved prophetic, as Gordon helped the Royals win a pair of American League pennants and the 2015 World Series. And 37 days after his final game with the Royals, Gordon won his eighth Gold Glove Award on Tuesday night.

Following the announcement, the Royals shared a highlight reel of Gordon’s best plays from the shortened 2020 season:

