Royals’ Alex Gordon wins franchise record-tying 8th Gold Glove on way into retirement

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon catches a fly ball hit by Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Alex Gordon cemented his legacy as the best defensive outfielder in Kansas City Royals history and tied Frank White’s franchise-record with an eighth Rawlings Gold Glove Award in his final season.

The Gold Gloves were awarded Tuesday night in a telecast on ESPN. Gordon, who announced his retirement in September after 14 seasons with the Royals, won his fourth consecutive award as the American League’s best defensive left fielder.

Gordon, 36, became the the third position player to win the award in his final major-league season, according to Sportradar. He joined outfielder Roberto Clemente and first baseman Wes Parker, who both won in 1972.

Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez was also a finalist, but Lopez was beat out for the AL Gold Glove by Cleveland Indians second baseman César Hernández.

All four finalists for that award came from the AL Central Division. Chicago White Sox’ Danny Mendick and the Detroit Tigers’ Jonathan joined Lopez and Hernández as contenders for the honor.

Traditionally, winners have been decided by a vote of the 30 MLB managers and up to six members of their respective coaching staffs. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the process, which has comprised approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total.

However, this season’s winners were based on the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) Defensive Index, which combines defensive metrics for batted-ball location-based data as well as play-by-play data via MLB Statcast, Sports Information Solutions and STATS, LLC.