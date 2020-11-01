CBS Sports’ Trent Green predicted this Chiefs fake punt before it happened Sunday

Former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green showcased his predictive skills during Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Green, who was working as the game analyst for CBS Sports next to Kevin Harlan, called a Chiefs fake punt before it happened in the first quarter against the Jets.

Punter Tommy Townsend threw a 13-yard pass to Byron Pringle on a fourth-and-4 play from the Jets’ 49-yard line just after Green said “unless we have a fake coming up.”

“Great call, Trent!” Harlan said.

Here is the play:

Green played for the Chiefs from 2001-06.