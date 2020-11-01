Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

CBS Sports’ Trent Green predicted this Chiefs fake punt before it happened Sunday

Former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green showcased his predictive skills during Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Green, who was working as the game analyst for CBS Sports next to Kevin Harlan, called a Chiefs fake punt before it happened in the first quarter against the Jets.

Punter Tommy Townsend threw a 13-yard pass to Byron Pringle on a fourth-and-4 play from the Jets’ 49-yard line just after Green said “unless we have a fake coming up.”

“Great call, Trent!” Harlan said.

Here is the play:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Green played for the Chiefs from 2001-06.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service