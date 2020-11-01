Chiefs’ Travis Kelce catches underhand pass from Mahomes, dunks ball over crossbar

It may or may not have been intentional, but Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce paid tribute to former KC tight end Tony Gonzalez during Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Late in the first half, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an underhand pass to Kelce, who scored a touchdown.

Kelce was running toward the goal post, so he decided to dunk the ball over the crossbar, a celebration Gonzalez started during his time in Kansas City (1997-2008).

It was another amazing pass from Mahomes, and Kelce showed off his athleticism with the dunk:

Alas, dunking the ball is now illegal, and the Chiefs were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

On Fox Sports’ halftime show during the Raiders-Browns game, Terry Bradshaw was narrating highlights of other games. When he got to Kelce’s dunk, Bradshaw poked fun at his fellow Fox broadcaster, Gonzalez.

“No tight end in the history of the league,” Bradshaw said, “can make that dunk.”

There were some groans on the broadcast after Bradshaw made the comment.

