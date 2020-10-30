For Pete's Sake
Next Gen Stats determined who would win if Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill raced NFL speedsters
Everyone wants to take their best shot against the Cheetah.
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has run races this year against teammate Mecole Hardman and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens. Hill has issued a challenge to Matt Breida of the Dolphins, while Miami’s Jakeem Grant wants his chance, too.
After the Seahawks’ DK Metcalf showed off his blazing speed catching up to the Cardinals’ Budda Baker on Sunday night, there was a call for Hill to race Metcalf.
Thanks to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, that Metcalf-Hill competition doesn’t need to happen on the field.
Instead, Next Gen Stats simulated a race among Hill, Metcalf and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who reached a blazing 21.23 mph on his near-touchdown run against the Eagles last week. That’s the one when Jones fell before reaching the end zone.
This was the criteria Next Gen Stats used:
Here is the race, and Hill took the gold medal:
To calculate the race, NextGen used the top speed Jones showed in that run against the Eagles, Metcalf’s epic sprint Sunday to stop a touchdown, and Hill’s amazing run in a game against the Vikings a year ago:
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
You remember that run by Hill, right? It came on an 84-yard touchdown run by Damien Williams:
Comments