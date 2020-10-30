Next Gen Stats determined who would win if Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill raced NFL speedsters

Everyone wants to take their best shot against the Cheetah.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has run races this year against teammate Mecole Hardman and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens. Hill has issued a challenge to Matt Breida of the Dolphins, while Miami’s Jakeem Grant wants his chance, too.

After the Seahawks’ DK Metcalf showed off his blazing speed catching up to the Cardinals’ Budda Baker on Sunday night, there was a call for Hill to race Metcalf.

Thanks to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, that Metcalf-Hill competition doesn’t need to happen on the field.

Instead, Next Gen Stats simulated a race among Hill, Metcalf and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who reached a blazing 21.23 mph on his near-touchdown run against the Eagles last week. That’s the one when Jones fell before reaching the end zone.

This was the criteria Next Gen Stats used:

How it works:



All three players were traveling approximately 12 MPH in a straight-line direction at our hypothetical starting point, and each player traveled at least 75 yards of distance before a sharp decline in speed. — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 28, 2020

Here is the race, and Hill took the gold medal:

Who would win a race between Daniel Jones, DK Metcalf and Tyreek Hill?



Using each player's speed and acceleration over the course of the fastest play of their careers, we found comparable starting points to simulate a 10-yard, 40-yard and 75-yard race.



️: The results are in... pic.twitter.com/jvKdrm09MM — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 28, 2020

To calculate the race, NextGen used the top speed Jones showed in that run against the Eagles, Metcalf’s epic sprint Sunday to stop a touchdown, and Hill’s amazing run in a game against the Vikings a year ago:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The plays used to simulate the race...



Tyreek Hill

➤ D. Williams 84-yard rush TD

➤ Top Speed: 22.81 MPH



DK Metcalf

➤ 90-yard INT return tackle

➤ Top Speed: 22.64 MPH



Daniel Jones

➤ 80-yard run

➤ Top Speed: 21.23 MPH#ChiefsKingdom | #Seahawks | #TogetherBlue — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 28, 2020

You remember that run by Hill, right? It came on an 84-yard touchdown run by Damien Williams:

Tyreek didn't catch up this time pic.twitter.com/6xN05q424X — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 29, 2019