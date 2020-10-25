For Pete's Sake
Here is Chiefs announcer Mitch Holthus’ call of Daniel Sorensen’s pick-six at Denver
Safety Daniel Sorensen had a big game for the Chiefs in their 43-16 win at Denver on Sunday.
Sorensen tied Charvarius Ward with a team-best nine tackles, had a pass defensed and, most importantly of all, a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Chiefs led 10-6 in the second quarter when Sorensen stepped in front of a Broncos receiver and intercepted a Drew Lock pass, taking it the other way:
KCSP (610 AM) shared Chiefs announcer Mitch Holthus’ radio call of Sorensen’s touchdown:
Not a bad play by Dirty Dan, right?
Comments