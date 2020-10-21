Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

‘What’s going on’ Chiefs rookie gets first taste of KC’s wild weather swings

October in Kansas City means leaves that change colors and then pile up in yards, Chiefs football and pumpkins everywhere.

It’s also a time when wild changes in the weather pattern can be expected.

But for a newcomer to the area, it can be strange to see the ups and downs in the forecast. That’s especially true if you are from, say, Mississippi, as is the case with Chiefs rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

Gay was born in Starkville and played at Mississippi State. The Magnolia State likely doesn’t see the expected high temperature increase 24 degrees in one day and then crash by 36 degrees the following day.

That’s why Gay shared this on Twitter:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In short, you need your raincoat on Wednesday, it’s shorts and T-shirt weather on Thursday, then it’s time to pull out the winter clothing on Friday.

Chiefs fans let Gay know that this was not an abnormal thing in KC. This is a small sample of what fans said:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service