‘What’s going on’ Chiefs rookie gets first taste of KC’s wild weather swings

October in Kansas City means leaves that change colors and then pile up in yards, Chiefs football and pumpkins everywhere.

It’s also a time when wild changes in the weather pattern can be expected.

But for a newcomer to the area, it can be strange to see the ups and downs in the forecast. That’s especially true if you are from, say, Mississippi, as is the case with Chiefs rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

Gay was born in Starkville and played at Mississippi State. The Magnolia State likely doesn’t see the expected high temperature increase 24 degrees in one day and then crash by 36 degrees the following day.

That’s why Gay shared this on Twitter:

KANSAS CITY WHATS GOING ON‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LotmsUWKVf — Willie Gay Jr. (@WillieG___) October 20, 2020

In short, you need your raincoat on Wednesday, it’s shorts and T-shirt weather on Thursday, then it’s time to pull out the winter clothing on Friday.

Chiefs fans let Gay know that this was not an abnormal thing in KC. This is a small sample of what fans said:

Welcome to your state. You don't like the weather just wait 24 hrs it will change. — Tyler Fadler (@tyler16088) October 20, 2020

Yeah and then snow on Monday when you get back from Denver. This is a typical October pic.twitter.com/ULJJYB1Ncd — Judge Reid #BLM (@judge_reid) October 20, 2020

Somebody said you can't have have winter and summer in the same week. KC said.... pic.twitter.com/Cd9VWVVbAQ — Julia Meader (@jmmeader) October 20, 2020

Welcome to KC. Our weather is crazy but we have good BBQ. — Spooky Floof (@SpikyFIoof) October 20, 2020

Welcome to the Heartland, @WillieG___



When you get a chance, ask Clark about the Dolphins game that was 70 & sunny at Kickoff, ending w/ 20’s & snow in the 4th quarter. — Mahomes 3:15 (@StewMcDizzy) October 20, 2020

Every season in one week.. Welcome to Kc — Baseballgirl77 (@GoensStephanie) October 20, 2020

It doesn't take a full day to go from 80 to 40 here. — Jeff Wurtz (@JeffWurtz1) October 20, 2020

Ohhhh it’ll get crazier — Jeremy Stone (@jkstone0911) October 20, 2020

Our weather's like the Broncos changing quarterbacks - changes alot. — Tim Hansen (@timkc321) October 20, 2020