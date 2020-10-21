For Pete's Sake
‘What’s going on’ Chiefs rookie gets first taste of KC’s wild weather swings
October in Kansas City means leaves that change colors and then pile up in yards, Chiefs football and pumpkins everywhere.
It’s also a time when wild changes in the weather pattern can be expected.
But for a newcomer to the area, it can be strange to see the ups and downs in the forecast. That’s especially true if you are from, say, Mississippi, as is the case with Chiefs rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr.
Gay was born in Starkville and played at Mississippi State. The Magnolia State likely doesn’t see the expected high temperature increase 24 degrees in one day and then crash by 36 degrees the following day.
That’s why Gay shared this on Twitter:
In short, you need your raincoat on Wednesday, it’s shorts and T-shirt weather on Thursday, then it’s time to pull out the winter clothing on Friday.
Chiefs fans let Gay know that this was not an abnormal thing in KC. This is a small sample of what fans said:
