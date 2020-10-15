New State Farm commercial plays up Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ love of ketchup

Even if Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had envisioned starring in commercials when he was a kid (and there’s no guarantee of that), it’s unlikely it involved excessive ketchup use.

Given his love for the condiment, it’s not odd to think Mahomes might endorse a ketchup product. And he did that in 2018, becoming a “brand ambassador” for Hunt’s ketchup.

But Mahomes is featured in a new State Farm commercial with Packers star Aaron Rodgers, and they are at a restaurant with the agent, Jake.

As Jake and Rodgers chat, Mahomes is quietly (well mostly) putting ketchup on his steak.

Eventually, Jake from State Farm and Rodgers can’t help but notice how much ketchup Mahomes has used.

You can see the commercial above.