NFL’s Next Gen stats show how Derek Carr was successful in attacking Chiefs

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had one of the best games of his career on Sunday.

In Las Vegas’ 40-32 win over the Chiefs, Carr completed 22 of 31 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Carr’s quarterback rating was 126.7.

Two of Carr’s touchdowns were long-distance throws. Carr connected with Nelson Agholor on a 59-yard touchdown pass and had a 72-yard throw to Henry Ruggs III.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats showed how Carr and the Raiders chose to attack the Chiefs: in the middle of the field. Carr’s 234 yards and three touchdowns in the middle of the field were the most by any NFL quarterback this season:

“Listen, they just got behind us,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “And I’ll look at the tape and see exactly what went on there, but I would say a couple of them were just beat, and then other ones I’m not sure we were doing the right things. That’s how these things go when you have big plays on you.”