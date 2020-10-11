For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill connect on two amazing passes. Just one counted.
There is never a good time for a penalty, but this was really unfortunate.
The Chiefs had a 58-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Tyreek Hill wiped out by a penalty in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
And what a pass it was.
The throw traveled roughly 64 yards in the air and landed in Hill’s hands despite close coverage by two Raiders defenders. This was perfectly placed:
This was the holding call that wiped out the touchdown for the Chiefs:
Mahomes and Hill connected on another incredible play in the second quarter as Hill just barely kept his foot in bounds:
