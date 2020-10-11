Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill connect on two amazing passes. Just one counted.

There is never a good time for a penalty, but this was really unfortunate.

The Chiefs had a 58-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Tyreek Hill wiped out by a penalty in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

And what a pass it was.

The throw traveled roughly 64 yards in the air and landed in Hill’s hands despite close coverage by two Raiders defenders. This was perfectly placed:

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes threw a 65-yard pinpoint pass to Tyreek Hill.



Unfortunately, this TD was wiped off the board due to a KC penalty. pic.twitter.com/Gor6lSd67M — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) October 11, 2020

This was the holding call that wiped out the touchdown for the Chiefs:

A tough holding call by Kelechi Osemele takes points off the board. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9XtrOqc687 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 11, 2020

Mahomes and Hill connected on another incredible play in the second quarter as Hill just barely kept his foot in bounds:

Tyreek is very good pic.twitter.com/8XP9xI4WTp — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) October 11, 2020

