Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill connect on two amazing passes. Just one counted.

There is never a good time for a penalty, but this was really unfortunate.

The Chiefs had a 58-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Tyreek Hill wiped out by a penalty in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

And what a pass it was.

The throw traveled roughly 64 yards in the air and landed in Hill’s hands despite close coverage by two Raiders defenders. This was perfectly placed:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This was the holding call that wiped out the touchdown for the Chiefs:

Mahomes and Hill connected on another incredible play in the second quarter as Hill just barely kept his foot in bounds:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service