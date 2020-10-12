Travis Kelce blames himself for Raiders loss as Chiefs share social-media messages 

A year ago, the Chiefs took a 4-0 record into a home game against the Indianapolis Colts, an opponent Kansas City had throttled in the playoffs nine months earlier.

Indianapolis won 19-13, dropping the Chiefs to 4-1 and filling fans with angst. In case you forgot, the Chiefs ended up winning the Super Bowl last season.

That history lesson is one to keep in mind following the Chiefs’ 40-32 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. The Chiefs now have a 4-1 record.

A number of Chiefs players wrote messages to the fans on Twitter following Las Vegas’ victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tight end Travis Kelce pinned the defeat solely on himself:

I HAVE TO BE BETTER!! For my teammates and coaches.... this loss is on me... and the only way to fix it is to go to work ASAP!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 11, 2020

Kelce had eight catches Sunday for 108 yards and a touchdown. He nearly scored again, but a Raiders defender made a nice play in the end zone, knocking the ball from Kelce’s hands.

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted it wasn’t Kelce’s fault:

It’s a Team effort big bro! We all got to get better! I played horrible! We all gone get back to and fix this! https://t.co/qINDFfu0Uk — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) October 12, 2020

Defensive end Frank Clark told fans to “ignore the noise:”

I love everything About the game. Ups and Downs. Ignore the noise. We will be better collectively. One Love. ️ — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 11, 2020

Safety Juan Thornhill wrote this:

Moments like these only make us stronger!! #BounceBack — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) October 11, 2020

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton tweeted about humble pie:

That humble pie is bitter but it’s necessary! Still #ChiefsKingdom ! We’ll see y’all again! — Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) October 11, 2020

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who injured his hamstring, shared this message:

on the path you have to trust the process everything happens for a reason that reason doesn’t matter what matters is how I respond that is where the wisdom and the power is at I will be back stronger, wiser and even more fearless until then hold on and enjoy the ride..! #CHIEFS — King me (@sammywatkins) October 11, 2020

Here is what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted:

Reset and reload! #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020