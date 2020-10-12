For Pete's Sake
Travis Kelce blames himself for Raiders loss as Chiefs share social-media messages
A year ago, the Chiefs took a 4-0 record into a home game against the Indianapolis Colts, an opponent Kansas City had throttled in the playoffs nine months earlier.
Indianapolis won 19-13, dropping the Chiefs to 4-1 and filling fans with angst. In case you forgot, the Chiefs ended up winning the Super Bowl last season.
That history lesson is one to keep in mind following the Chiefs’ 40-32 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. The Chiefs now have a 4-1 record.
A number of Chiefs players wrote messages to the fans on Twitter following Las Vegas’ victory at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tight end Travis Kelce pinned the defeat solely on himself:
Kelce had eight catches Sunday for 108 yards and a touchdown. He nearly scored again, but a Raiders defender made a nice play in the end zone, knocking the ball from Kelce’s hands.
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted it wasn’t Kelce’s fault:
Defensive end Frank Clark told fans to “ignore the noise:”
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Safety Juan Thornhill wrote this:
Cornerback Antonio Hamilton tweeted about humble pie:
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who injured his hamstring, shared this message:
Here is what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted:
Comments