Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs fans upset CBS announcer defended officials for non-call on pass interference

CBS analyst Charles Davis didn’t make many fans in Kansas City on Sunday.

During the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a deep shot to receiver Tyreek Hill, who had gotten behind the Las Vegas defense.

As the ball was coming down, the Raiders’ Johnathan Abram brought his arm down on Hill’s arms. It was clearly pass interference, except to the officials and Davis.

Chiefs fans were not happy with Davis or the officials who missed the call:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service