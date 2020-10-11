Chiefs fans upset CBS announcer defended officials for non-call on pass interference

CBS analyst Charles Davis didn’t make many fans in Kansas City on Sunday.

During the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a deep shot to receiver Tyreek Hill, who had gotten behind the Las Vegas defense.

As the ball was coming down, the Raiders’ Johnathan Abram brought his arm down on Hill’s arms. It was clearly pass interference, except to the officials and Davis.

Chiefs fans were not happy with Davis or the officials who missed the call:

a very obvious pass interference

*Charles Davis "great play! I'm glad there was no flag" haha what??? — Colby Rapp (@colby_rapp) October 11, 2020

is that announcer serious? He's not upset that a flag didn't come out? Tyreek got mugged on that play. #ChiefsKingdom #NFLSunday — Jay Thomas (@JayTThomas17) October 11, 2020

Lmaooo the announcer said he play a play on the ball, but the ball didn't show up for a few more seconds after he put his hands all over tyreek. — Nick (@KnightHawk882) October 11, 2020

@GeneSteratore if that pass mahomes threw to Hill ISN'T interference, then what the hell has to happen to win a review. — Travis Stuewe (@TravisStuewe) October 11, 2020

I thought with no Dan Fouts we wouldn’t have to worry about Ian Eagles’ partner talking up the opponent as much but Charles Davis is emphatically disproving that theory. #ChiefsKingdom — Joel Ellie (@jmgluku) October 11, 2020

Shocking, fomer DB Charles Davis likes them missing a call on a defensive player. #CBS #ChiefsKingdom — Kyle Henning (@kthen16) October 11, 2020

I normally like Charles Davis, but this guys commentary has been pissing me off all game! It's almost like Ian Eagle said, "Hey, we hate the Chiefs" before the game and Charles was like, "Got it!" #ChiefsKingdom — Richard C. Davis II (@FaultyFather84) October 11, 2020

So we just ignore that pretty clear Pass Interference on Hill? @NFLOfficiating — Aidan Ponce (@AidanPonce3) October 11, 2020

Was that a pass interference no call on Tyreek Hill, I believe it was! Damn refs suck! — Mary Ann Pitnick (@MPitnick) October 11, 2020