For Pete's Sake
Chiefs fans upset CBS announcer defended officials for non-call on pass interference
CBS analyst Charles Davis didn’t make many fans in Kansas City on Sunday.
During the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a deep shot to receiver Tyreek Hill, who had gotten behind the Las Vegas defense.
As the ball was coming down, the Raiders’ Johnathan Abram brought his arm down on Hill’s arms. It was clearly pass interference, except to the officials and Davis.
Chiefs fans were not happy with Davis or the officials who missed the call:
