Betting site concedes Chiefs will win AFC West title, pays out bettors 13 weeks early

The quote below is going up on a bulletin board in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room or perhaps will be mentioned in a team meeting. Maybe both.

The site BetOnline is paying off bettors who put money down on the Chiefs to win the AFC West this season, despite there being 13 weeks remaining in the season.

The Chiefs have a 4-0 record, while the Raiders are 2-2, and the Chargers and Broncos are both 1-3.

“With the way the AFC West is unfolding, we felt very comfortable moving forward and rewarding bettors early,” BetOnline brand manager Dave Mason said in a Twitter message. “The only way Kansas City doesn’t come out on top is if Andy Reid eats too many hamburgers or Patrick Mahomes suffers a season-ending injury, and nobody wants that.”

BREAKING:



Despite being only four weeks into the NFL season, BetOnline has decided to pay out all AFC West division futures wagers on the Kansas City Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/tcteZj0yk5 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 6, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The site said the Chiefs had -350 preseason odds (or 2/7 odds), meaning a bettor would win $2.86 on a $10 bet.

That’s not a huge payout no matter the size of the wager, but some people figured out why the money was going out to bettors.

Big brain — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 6, 2020

This could serve as motivation for the Raiders, who will play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

But if the online site ends up being correct, that’ll be five straight AFC West division titles for the Chiefs. Just don’t look for Reid to rest Mahomes or any of the other starters anytime soon.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER