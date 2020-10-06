Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

It doesn’t matter that the team has moved again, the bottom line is it’s Raiders Week.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, looking to snap a two-game skid that has dropped their record to 2-2.

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Raiders ahead of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5):

1. Derek Carr is mad

Quarterback Derek Carr has yet to throw an interception in 2020. He has completed 106 of 144 pass attempts (73.6%) for 1,095 yards with eight touchdowns. His quarterback rating is 113.6.

During Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Bills, Carr passed Raiders legend Kenny Stabler for career touchdown passes. Carr has 151, one more than Stabler.

But after Sunday’s game, Carr expressed his frustration.

“I’m sick of losing,” Carr said, per ESPN. “I’m sick of working as hard as I do, and as we do, and going out there and losing. I mean, it sucks. Enough is enough. The things that are hurting us in these close games is not them; it’s us. That’s the hard part to swallow.”

Carr was partially to blame for the defeat as he lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. While he hasn’t thrown an interception in 2020, the ESPN story says three of Las Vegas’ four lost fumbles in the fourth quarter this season have been charged to Carr. The Raiders’ minus-4 turnover differential in the fourth quarter is the worst mark in the NFL.

Carr was fortunate not to lose another fumble on this play:

2. Jacobs slumping

Second-year running back Josh Jacobs has 300 yards rushing this season, but he’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. The Silver and Black blog said that ranks 47th among NFL runners with at least 20 carries. A year ago, he averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

During Sunday’s game, the CBS broadcasters noted Jacobs has been dealing with a hip injury, which could explain the decreased average.

Las Vegas is averaging 115.2 yards per game on the ground, which is 15th in the NFL.

On the plus side, Jacobs has caught 13 passes for 100 yards.

3. The tight ends

Tight end Darren Waller is Carr’s top target with 29 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown.

Chiefs fans may not be aware of another Vegas tight end: Jason Witten, the longtime Cowboys star.

Last season, Las Vegas was tied for the second-most points on their opening drives (54), Josh Dubow of the Associated Press noted. This year is a different story. The Raiders got their first score on an opening drive this past Sunday on Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard field goal.

The Raiders’ offense is averaging 27.8 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL.

4. Defensive struggles

The Raiders’ defense is ranked 24th in the NFL, allowing 30 points per game. The pass defense is giving up 250.3 yards per game and, perhaps most troubling, the Raiders have just four sacks in their first four games. Maxx Crosby has three of them.

Las Vegas’ rushing defense is ranked 25th in the NFL, allowing 138.3 yards per game. The Raiders have allowed eight rushing touchdowns.

5. Injury woes

On Sunday, the Raiders were without rookie receivers Henry Ruggs III (hamstring) and Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) because of injuries. Offensive lineman Richie Incognito (Achilles) is on injured reserve, while Trent Brown (calf) has played just three snaps (in the season opener at Carolina), as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Cornerback Damon Arnette (right thumb), the Raiders’ first-round pick this year, was placed on injured reserve last week, as was defensive tackle Daniel Ross (foot).

The Raiders also signed former Chiefs defensive end Breeland Speaks to the practice squad.