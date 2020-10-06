Tony Romo was amazed by how loud Chiefs fans were Monday despite reduced capacity

Despite the Chiefs limiting the number of fans to 22% of capacity at Arrowhead Stadium, it was a loud crowd Monday night.

So much so that CBS Sports announcer Tony Romo made a point of telling viewers about how boisterous the roughly 16,700 fans were during the Chiefs’ 26-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Sure, the Chiefs fans weren’t going to replicate the 142.2 decibels that got Arrowhead in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2014 (also against the Patriots). But Chiefs fans made their presence known on Monday night.

“By the way, that’s the crowd,” Romo said before Taco Charlton’s pivotal strip-sack. “I don’t know if you guys at home can hear this, but how many fans, Jim?”

Nantz said: “They were saying 16,000. I’m not sure that that many made it here with the shift from Sunday to Monday. But they’re noisy, I can tell you that.”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here is the clip:

While fan noise has been piped-in for games at empty stadiums, where Romo has called games this season, there is little or no sound added for games with fans in the stands.