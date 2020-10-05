For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Taco Charlton celebrated his strip sack by eating imaginary taco
Taco Tuesday came about four hours early.
During the Chiefs game Monday night against the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City defensive lineman Taco Charlton had a strip sack at a key moment.
The Chiefs led 6-3, but New England was at the Kansas City 10-yard line and threatening to tie the game or go ahead. That’s when Charlton sacked Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer and stripped the ball.
Ben Niemann recovered for the Chiefs ending the threat.
To celebrate the accomplishment, Charlton ate an imaginary taco on the Chiefs sideline:
The Chiefs took advantage of the turnover and drove for a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.
After scoring, Hill showed his athleticism with a back flip:
That was a really good, too.
