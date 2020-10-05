Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Patriots game

Has this happened before in NFL history? The Chiefs are playing consecutive Monday night games.

Of course, the Chiefs won’t be on “Monday Night Football” again. No, their game against the New England Patriots that was scheduled for Sunday was pushed back a day after each team had a player with a positive COVID-19 test.

The Patriots’ positive test was of star quarterback Cam Newton, who won’t be playing on Monday night, which is a big loss for New England.

Fifty experts from around the nation made predictions for Sunday’s game. Here are the picks and what they’re saying about the game, which starts at 6:05 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium and will be broadcast on KCTV (Ch. 5). In most instances, the picks were made before Newton was ruled out.

The Chiefs prevail 31-23 says Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “This is the fourth time Patrick Mahomes has faced the Pats in his young career. His PFF grade is 63.8 against New England, compared to 95.0 vs. the rest of the league, but this is not the Patriots’ defense of yesteryear. Stephon Gilmore‘s late-season slump in 2019 has continued into this season. Beyond Chase Winovich, the Patriots don’t have much of a pass rush. New England has the cornerbacks to limit some of Kansas City’s outside routes, but the Chiefs simply have more counters up the seams.”

Seven of eight CBS Sports experts believe the Chiefs will win: John Breech, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Jared Dubin, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg and Pete Prisco. Going with New England is Jason La Canfora. Prisco sees a 37-24 Chiefs win. This is part of what wrote: “It’s always a treat when these two get together, even if Tom Brady isn’t a part of it anymore. The Chiefs are coming off an impressive showing at Baltimore and I think that carries over here.”

A 30-20 Chiefs win is the call from Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “It’s no secret the Patriots’ secondary will try to take Travis Kelce or Tyreek HIll away from Patrick Mahomes. New England’s defensive personnel is better equipped to slow the tight end. On offense, you can bet the Pats will go run-heavy with Brian Hoyer, set to fill in for Cam Newton, and their bevy of backs to grind out a ball-control game plan and keep Mahomes off the field.” Iyer had picked the Chiefs to win by six when Newton was expected to play.

The Chiefs were the pick for Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Smith sees a 24-21 final score. This is what he wrote: “It wouldn’t surprise me if the Chiefs have a bit of a letdown after their big win on Monday night, but even with a letdown I see them finding a way to beat the Patriots.” Florio predicted a 31-27 score. He wrote: “If there’s a postseason rematch, I’ll pick the Patriots.”

A Chiefs victory is the pick from three of six Bleacher Report writers. Gary Davenport, Matt Miller and Brent Sobleksi. Picking the Patriots: Brad Gagnon, Kalyn Kahler and Master Tesfatsion. Here is part of what Davenport wrote: “(T)he Chiefs looked fantastic on both sides of the ball Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, and this isn’t a matchup in which Kansas City might get caught napping, as it did against the Los Angeles Chargers a couple of weeks ago. The Patriots will no doubt try to run the ball, slow this game down and keep things close, but I just don’t believe they can for 60 minutes.”

The Star’s five writers all picked the Chiefs: Sam Mellinger (27-20 final score), Vahe Gregorian (31-21), Herbie Teope (34-27), Blair Kerkhoff (24-20) and Sam McDowell (24-17).

Five of six Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers picked the Chiefs: Gary Gramling, Mitch Goldic, Albert Breer, Andrew Brandt and Jenny Vrentas. The Patriots pick: Connor Orr.

All 10 experts at ESPN forecast a Chiefs victory: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Laura Rutledge, Kevin Seifert, Seth Wickersham, Trey Wingo and Damien Woody. Wickersham, who had picked the Patriots when Newton was expected to play, switched to the Chiefs.

Six of seven writers at USA Today went with the Chiefs: Jarrett Bell (34-27 final score), Nate Davis (30-24), Mike Jones (37-29), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (28-24), Lorenzo Reyes (30-20) and Tom Schad.(31-30). The lone Patriots pick: Jori Epstein (27-24).

Three of the four writers at Patriots.com are choosing the Chiefs: Paul Perillo (38-26 final score), Erik Scalavino (33-23) and Megan O’Brien (34-28). Going with the Patriots is Mike Dussault (31-29).