‘Wear your mask.’ Chiefs players react to postponement of game against the Patriots

The news was coming fast and furious on Saturday morning. And it wasn’t good.

First came a report of Patriots quarterback Cam Newton’s positive test for the COVID-19 and soon after came news that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive.

After that, the NFL announced Sunday’s game between the teams has been postponed.

Chiefs players shared their thoughts on Twitter, starting with safety Juan Thornhill:

Man what’s going on in this world. This is some stuff you’ll see in a movie. — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) October 3, 2020

Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu tweeted this and it was retweeted by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

Wear your mask, wash your hands. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 3, 2020

Receiver Tyreek Hill doubled down on that:

Yeah what he said !!! https://t.co/r7aSSvB6OT — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 3, 2020

There was talk of the Chiefs-Patriots game being moved to Tuesday night. But with the Chiefs scheduled to play the Raiders on Oct. 11 and then face the Bills on Oct. 15, that would mean three games in 10 days.

Former Chiefs linebacker Darron Lee tweeted about that:

Did it in 2018. It's hell. https://t.co/lBmptSxrVJ — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) October 3, 2020

Mathieu also tweeted that he needed a “(expletive) hug.”

He’s not alone.