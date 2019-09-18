There’s good and bad news regarding the forecast for Chiefs’ home opener

FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides a Wednesday morning weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides the morning weather update for The Star on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides the morning weather update for The Star on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Chiefs fans heading to Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens may need something besides the food and beverages for a tailgate: rain gear.

The heat and humidity are expected to dissipate in the coming days, which will be a welcome change. Unfortunately, rain will accompany the cooler temperatures.

“Saturday, that’s when we will see widespread heavy downpours of rain,” FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith said during Wednesday morning’s newscast. “That’s going to cool our temperatures down.”

When will the rain move out of the area? There is no agreement among meteorologists.

“Chiefs Sunday here in Kansas City for the home opener,” Bogowith said, “I think kickoff is looking dry.”

That’s good news. Unfortunately, others are predicting rain at the start of the game between the two unbeaten teams.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high near 80 degrees Sunday with showers and thunderstorms, mostly before 2 p.m.

“Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall,” the National Weather Service wrote on its website.

Channel 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson said during a newscast Wednesday: “Unfortunately it does look to be a bit stormy to start us off on Chiefs Sunday. It may linger into part of the game, on Sunday so I would definitely plan to pack the rain gear.”

Meteorologist Erin Little said Wednesday on KCTV5: “We may have a good band of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the morning through the mid-afternoon on Sunday.”

Nick Bender, the KMBC9 meteorologist, also is expecting some rain on Sunday.

“As we continue on with our Chiefs forecast for the weekend, red ponchos there in the morning,” Bender said. “So the tailgate could be impacted by rain and thunderstorms as well as the game …

“Can that forecast change? You bet it could. It’s still about five days away, but that’s been the most likely scenario … over the last couple of days, so that’s what we’ve got to prepare for.”

Bottom line: Tailgaters (and people in a fantasy football league) may want to keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days.