Kansas football did what?! And rumor has it the Chiefs are shopping for a cornerback

Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley. AP

It was a successful weekend for area college football teams largely because of an improbable victory by Kansas at Boston College. On today’s podcast, Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger chew on the Jayhawks’ triumph as a 20-point underdog and break down Kansas State’s huge victory at Mississippi State, plus look ahead to the battle of Columbia: Mizzou vs. South Carolina. Also, rumors abound about the Chiefs seeking a cornerback ... but how hard are they looking and who might be a candidate?

Read the stories we discussed:

The secret sauce behind KU’s offensive explosion vs. Boston College

Grading K-State’s 31-24 win at Mississippi State and looking ahead to Oklahoma State

Missouri Tigers football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks, Time, TV, LIne, Things to Know

