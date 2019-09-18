Hot, humid weather to continue this week in KC, with chances for rain this weekend

FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides a Wednesday morning weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides the morning weather update for The Star on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides the morning weather update for The Star on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Another round of hot, humid weather is in the forecast Wednesday, but a cool down, coupled with periods of heavy rain, is in store this weekend, according to FOX4 meterologist Michelle Bogowith.

“We will continue with the heat and the humidity for your Wednesday and even into Thursday, just knocking off a degree or two from afternoon highs today,” Bogowith said in a weather update provided to The Star.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to hit 93 degrees. The forecast Thursday calls for high temperatures in the low 90s.

The much-anticipated cool down will soon hit the metro area, Bogowith said.

“As we close out your work week we are going to bring back some chances for some scattered rain showers,” she said.

Widespread showers are expected to move into the area Saturday.

“We will have some pretty heavy downpours of rain at times as temperatures will be cooler much closer to where they should be for this time of year,” Bogowith said.

The rain will likely continue into early Sunday.

“Some of that activity will linger around the early morning hours on Sunday,” Bogowith said. “For Chiefs Sunday, it will be drier around kickoff.”

