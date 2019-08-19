CBS announces broadcasters for Chiefs’ first two games of 2019 season

Tony Romo on Patrick Mahomes’ MVP candidacy: You don’t luck your way into that Former Cowboys quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo says Patrick Mahomes is leading a surge of young quarterback talent that's reinvigorating the NFL. And, Romo says, Mahomes' MVP candidacy isn't a fluke. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Cowboys quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo says Patrick Mahomes is leading a surge of young quarterback talent that's reinvigorating the NFL. And, Romo says, Mahomes' MVP candidacy isn't a fluke.

CBS Sports announcer Jim Nantz told ESPN Cleveland last week that his network was finalizing the broadcasting assignments for the start of the 2019 NFL season.

Nantz thought he and Tony Romo would work either the Chiefs’ opener at Jacksonville or the Titans-Browns game in Cleveland.

CBS picked the Titans-Browns game.

The Chiefs-Jaguars game will be called by Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts with sideline reporter Evan Washburn.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nantz and Romo will be in Oakland the following week for the Chiefs-Raiders game. Tracy Wolfson will work as sideline reporter.

CBS Sports announced Gene Steratore is back as NFL rules analyst. James Brown will continue as host of “The NFL Today” with Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson. Jason La Canfora will return as the network’s “NFL Insider.”

Here are the CBS announcer pairings for the 2019 season with sideline reporter in parentheses:

Nantz and Romo (Wolfson)

Eagle and Fouts (Washburn)

Greg Gumbel and Trent Green (Melanie Collins)

Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon

Andrew Catalon and James Lofton

Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Tom McCarthy and Jay Feely

Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber

These are the broadcast assignments for the first two weeks of games on CBS:

Week 1

Chiefs at Jaguars: Eagle and Fouts (Washburn)

Ravens at Dolphins: Catalon and Lofton

Bills at Jets: Harlan and Gannon

Titans at Browns: Nantz and Romo (Wolfson)

Bengals at Seahawks: Dedes and Archuleta

Colts at Chargers: Gumbel and Green (Collins)

Week 2

Bills at Giants: Gumbel and Green (Collins)

Patriots at Dolphins: Eagle and Fouts (Washburn)

Jaguars at Texans: Catalon and Lofton

Colts at Titans: Dedes and Archuleta

Chargers at Lions: Harlan and Gannon

Chiefs at Raiders: Nantz and Romo (Wolfson)