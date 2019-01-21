Tony Romo wowed viewers by predicting so very many Patriots plays against Chiefs

Of all the people at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, it’s possible that no one had a better night than CBS broadcaster Tony Romo.

During overtime of the Patriots’ 37-31 win over the Chiefs, Romo predicted a number of plays that New England ran in the extra period.

Chicago broadcaster Jack Korte made this video showing Romo's predictive skills:





You thought Tom Brady was great tonight? Here's some snippets of Tony Romo's late-game forecasting wizardry. pic.twitter.com/sH09q6IJfj — Jack Korte (@JackMyNBC5) January 21, 2019

It wasn’t lost on people that Romo shouldn’t have been the only one who could see what quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots were going to do:

One last thing: if @tonyromo knows what’s happening pre-read based on what Brady is seeing, why wouldn’t the #Chiefs know it too? — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 21, 2019

How does Romo know exactly what’s coming and none of 11 defenders do? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo needs to be the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs... just a thought... — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 21, 2019

Free agent outfielder Bryce Harper cracked this joke about Romo:

Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year. #YoureAWizardTony — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 21, 2019

Others had fun with Romo’s amazing abilities, too:

I was going to watch True Detective, but Tony Romo just told me what happen. — Will Ferrell (@WillFerreI) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo just correctly predicted that I would trip over a notepad in my office. — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) January 21, 2019

When Tony Romo calls a NFL game pic.twitter.com/FgE8RLQXCP — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@ItsAntWright) January 21, 2019

Someone ask Tony Romo where the #Raiders are playing next season, please. — James (@RaidersReporter) January 21, 2019

Me: “I’m going to stay in this lane.”



Tony Romo: “Get in the right lane, get off at the next exit, hang a left, take an immediate right and go seven miles down to avoid the wreck that nobody knows about on the Interstate.”



“You can also swing by a secret Bojangles.” — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 21, 2019

Romo probably knows when the government shutdown is gonna end. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo flinching and going "oooooh" before the surgeon even shows me the x-rays — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) January 21, 2019