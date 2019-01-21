For Pete's Sake

Tony Romo wowed viewers by predicting so very many Patriots plays against Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

January 21, 2019 10:03 AM

Of all the people at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, it’s possible that no one had a better night than CBS broadcaster Tony Romo.

During overtime of the Patriots’ 37-31 win over the Chiefs, Romo predicted a number of plays that New England ran in the extra period.

Chicago broadcaster Jack Korte made this video showing Romo’s predictive skills:

It wasn’t lost on people that Romo shouldn’t have been the only one who could see what quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots were going to do:

Free agent outfielder Bryce Harper cracked this joke about Romo:

Others had fun with Romo’s amazing abilities, too:

