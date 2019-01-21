Tony Romo wowed viewers by predicting so very many Patriots plays against Chiefs

Of all the people at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, it’s possible that no one had a better night than CBS broadcaster Tony Romo.
During overtime of the Patriots’ 37-31 win over the Chiefs, Romo predicted a number of plays that New England ran in the extra period.
Chicago broadcaster Jack Korte made this video showing Romo’s predictive skills:
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It wasn’t lost on people that Romo shouldn’t have been the only one who could see what quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots were going to do:
Free agent outfielder Bryce Harper cracked this joke about Romo:
Others had fun with Romo’s amazing abilities, too:
Comments