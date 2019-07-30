Tony Romo on Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s one of the best things to happen in the NFL’

Tony Romo on Patrick Mahomes’ MVP candidacy: You don’t luck your way into that Former Cowboys quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo says Patrick Mahomes is leading a surge of young quarterback talent that's reinvigorating the NFL. And, Romo says, Mahomes' MVP candidacy isn't a fluke. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Cowboys quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo says Patrick Mahomes is leading a surge of young quarterback talent that's reinvigorating the NFL. And, Romo says, Mahomes' MVP candidacy isn't a fluke.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has wowed NFL fans with his ability to predict plays before they happen during games he calls for CBS Sports.

But Chiefs fans undoubtedly will like what Romo had to say about what he’s seen in the past from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Romo is in Tyler, Texas, for the Texas State Open golf tournament, which is being played at the The Cascades Golf & Country Club.

Tyler is also the birthplace of Mahomes. On Monday, Romo was asked about Mahomes.

“He’s probably your adopted son around here. ... He’s one of the best things to happen in the NFL in a long time,” Romo said. “I mean that for multiple reasons. One, I think everyone can see his talent, his ability. It’s rare, it really is special. But also, just him as a person, and a kid. Your adopted son, you raised him correctly. He really is a very genuine, nice kid.”

Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph shared this clip of Romo talking about Mahomes:

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback talks about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (@PatrickMahomes). @etfinalscore pic.twitter.com/c4GHWj9MAc — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) July 30, 2019

Phil Hicks of the Morning Telegraph wrote more of what Romo said about Mahomes. That includes why Romo believes Mahomes will preserve during tough times.

“The world right now ... everything is perfect,” Romo said. “He will go through some tough times and when he does, I think the foundation that was set here through his family and his community, he will fall back on more than he will realize right now when you go through tough times. You can always fall back on that, they can’t take that from you.”

