For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes delivers groceries in new Hy-Vee commercial
COMMERCIAL: Mahomes becomes Hy-Vee’s top delivery man
Chiefs fans only saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes for one series during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.
But viewers got to see Mahomes multiple times thanks to his new commercial for the grocery-store chain Hy-Vee.
In the ad, which you can see above, Mahomes accidentally throws footballs into the yards and homes of his neighbors who are all preparing meals.
To right the wrong, Mahomes shops on Hy-Vee’s website and gets them groceries, which he delivers to their homes.
Kind of sappy? Sure. But most Chiefs fans seemed to like the commercial.
Here is a sample of what fans were saying:
Comments