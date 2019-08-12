Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes delivers groceries in new Hy-Vee commercial

COMMERCIAL: Mahomes becomes Hy-Vee’s top delivery man Watch Patrick Mahomes deliver more than just footballs in Hy-Vee's latest commercial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch Patrick Mahomes deliver more than just footballs in Hy-Vee's latest commercial.

Chiefs fans only saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes for one series during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

But viewers got to see Mahomes multiple times thanks to his new commercial for the grocery-store chain Hy-Vee.

In the ad, which you can see above, Mahomes accidentally throws footballs into the yards and homes of his neighbors who are all preparing meals.

To right the wrong, Mahomes shops on Hy-Vee’s website and gets them groceries, which he delivers to their homes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kind of sappy? Sure. But most Chiefs fans seemed to like the commercial.

Here is a sample of what fans were saying:

The Pat Mahomes Hy-Vee aisles commercial is corny and awful and I love it. #Chiefs — Tom Molloy (@tmolloy_12) August 11, 2019

The Patrick Mahomes Hy-Vee commercial is adorable. — Emily (@ChicagoHawkey) August 11, 2019

The winner of the best pre season TV commercial...goes to Patrick Mahomes — WooWho (@WooWho5) August 11, 2019

Can we talk about the Mahomes HyVee Aisles commercial? Two of my favorite things right there. — kristiiiiin (@watson_wear) August 11, 2019