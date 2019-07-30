Cowboys are continuing to ‘monitor’ former Chiefs safety Eric Berry

Chiefs release former Pro Bowler and nine-year NFL veteran safety Eric Berry The Kansas City Chiefs continued with their defensive overhaul by releasing safety Eric Berry on March 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs continued with their defensive overhaul by releasing safety Eric Berry on March 13, 2019.

Safety Eric Berry remains on the free agent market, more than four months after he was released by the Chiefs.

Berry, who played in just three regular-season games over the past two seasons, had dealt with an Achilles injury and sore heel.

But it seems the Dallas Cowboys may have some interest in Berry’s services.

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay said in a radio appearance with KTCK (1310 AM) on Monday that the team is monitoring Berry’s status.

John Machota, who covers the Cowboys, shared this:

VP of player personnel Will McClay said on @dfwticket that the Cowboys continue to monitor free agent safety Eric Berry, but said he really feels good about their current safeties. “We really believe in Xavier Woods and Jeff Heath and the depth that we have.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2019

According to Pro Football Talk, Berry visited with the Cowboys earlier this year.

Berry, 30, appeared in 89 games over nine seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the first round of the 2010 draft. He had 14 career interceptions with the Chiefs and scored five touchdowns.

During that time with the Chiefs, Berry also beat Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer.