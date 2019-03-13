For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs players and fans react to news of safety Eric Berry’s release

By Pete Grathoff

March 13, 2019 03:59 PM

Eric Berry on feeding the homeless: ‘I’ve been doing that since I was in college’

Rebecca Scott Mills posted on Facebook the image and story of seeing Chiefs safety Eric Berry give to-go boxes of food to three homeless men last week in Knoxville, Tennessee. Berry answered questions from The Kansas City Star's Vahe Gregorian abo
By
By

Eric Berry beat cancer, crushed opponents and made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

But his tenure with the Chiefs came to an end Wednesday when the team announced that it had released Berry.

Injuries limited Berry, 30, to three games over the past two seasons, and the move was expected.

That doesn’t mean fans weren’t saddened that they won’t see No. 29 at Arrowhead Stadium. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts, and at least one teammate did as well.

Jeff Allen tweeted this:

This is Reggie Ragland:

The Chiefs tweeted:

Here is what fans were saying:

