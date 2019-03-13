Chiefs players and fans react to news of safety Eric Berry’s release

Eric Berry beat cancer, crushed opponents and made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.
But his tenure with the Chiefs came to an end Wednesday when the team announced that it had released Berry.
Injuries limited Berry, 30, to three games over the past two seasons, and the move was expected.
That doesn’t mean fans weren’t saddened that they won’t see No. 29 at Arrowhead Stadium. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts, and at least one teammate did as well.
Jeff Allen tweeted this:
This is Reggie Ragland:
The Chiefs tweeted:
Here is what fans were saying:
