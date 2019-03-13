Chiefs players and fans react to news of safety Eric Berry’s release

Eric Berry beat cancer, crushed opponents and made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

But his tenure with the Chiefs came to an end Wednesday when the team announced that it had released Berry.

Injuries limited Berry, 30, to three games over the past two seasons, and the move was expected.

That doesn’t mean fans weren’t saddened that they won’t see No. 29 at Arrowhead Stadium. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts, and at least one teammate did as well.

Jeff Allen tweeted this:

I don’t think I’ve ever played with someone that loves the game of football as much as Eric Berry. Great teammate and leader. — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) March 13, 2019

This is Reggie Ragland:

One of the best people I have ever been around https://t.co/8s4rVENa24 — ReggieRagland#Chiefs (@reggieragland) March 13, 2019

The Chiefs tweeted:

Thank you, Eric Berry. pic.twitter.com/FRtd1e0Cwh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 13, 2019

Here is what fans were saying:

Chiefs released Eric Berry. As beautiful as it is outside. This just ruined it. Damn it Chiefs, why you gotta hurt me?? #Chiefs #chiefskingdom #ericberry — Grosstradamus (@MaxxTheArsonist) March 13, 2019

YALL BETTER NOT LET ANYONE WEAR 29 AGAIN — nick brenner (@nickbrennerr) March 13, 2019

Eric Berry will forever be a Kansas City Chiefs legend. #FearNothingAttackEveything pic.twitter.com/JHnK6dRIJB — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) March 13, 2019

Eric Berry is Kansas City; tough, resilient, and one of a kind. Thank you @Stuntman1429 for leading #ChiefsKingdom for so long. pic.twitter.com/o8JDwjhUD6 — Evan Chiarelli (@EvanChiarelli) March 13, 2019

Eric Berry will forever be one of our favorite players. Will go down as a Chiefs Legend. You’ll be missed EB pic.twitter.com/HX3TdpjMzw — The Tailgate (@TheTailgateKC) March 13, 2019