Chiefs’ Kendall Fuller apparently will switch to Eric Berry’s No. 29

So, with the Chiefs revamping their defense, there will be some different players wearing familiar numbers this fall. Dee Ford, Justin Houston, Eric Berry are among the players who are no longer with the Chiefs, and it seems that their numbers have been claimed.

The Chiefs’ roster shows that defensive end Frank Clark is taking No. 55, which was Ford’s number. Linebacker Darrius Harris, who signed as an undrafted free agent, will wear No. 50, which was Houston’s number.

The roster doesn’t show anyone wearing No. 29, which was Berry’s number. However, the NFL Fan Shop is selling cornerback Kendall Fuller’s jersey with No. 29. That’s a good indication that a change will be made.

Fuller wore No. 23 last season with the Chiefs, but in his last year with Washington, Fuller wore No. 29, which he took from Duke Ihenacho. As a rookie, Fuller wore No. 38. At Virginia Tech, Fuller wore No. 11.

Nick Jacobs of KSHB (Ch. 41) shared this photo:

These are some of the other new Chiefs players and their jersey numbers: Emmanuel Ogbah (90), Bashaud Breeland (21), Rashad Fenton (27), Blake Bell (81) and Carlos Hyde (34). Alex Okafor and Khalen Saunders are both listed as wearing No. 99.



