They’re making a Mahomes, but which other Chiefs would you like to see as ornaments?

What other Chiefs player should be made into an ornament? Hallmark recently announced their Patrick Mahomes keepsake ornament for the holidays. What other Chiefs player deserves one? Send us your suggestions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hallmark recently announced their Patrick Mahomes keepsake ornament for the holidays. What other Chiefs player deserves one? Send us your suggestions.

You may have seen that Hallmark is capitalizing on the phenomenal popularity of quarterback Patrick Mahomes by offering an ornament in the likeness of the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

That got us thinking about other Chiefs players and coaches who could be immortalized on an ornament.

We were wondering what other Chiefs ornaments would you, the fans, like to see Hallmark make, now that they’ve done a Mahomes?

Here are some ideas:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Travis Kelce busting out his Christmas dance from a few years ago (maybe it even could play “Feliz Navidad”)

Tyreek Hill flashing the peace sign

Andy Reid doing his “How ‘bout those CHIEEEEEFS?” celebration in the locker room (also with audio)

Dwayne Bowe pointing to his name on his back after a touchdown

Or perhaps there would interest in an ornament of a former Chiefs player. Some ideas:

Dante Hall’s X-factor

Justin Houston praying-hands celebration

Marcus Peters throwing a flag into the stands

Neil Smith’s home-run swing

Dick Vermeil with a glass of wine

Vote in our poll and The Star’s graphic artist Neil Nakahodo will design the most popular ones. Have ideas for other ornaments? Leave a comment.