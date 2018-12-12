Santa Kelce: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shops with YMCA kids at JCPenney holiday event

Chiefs

By Brooke Pryor

December 12, 2018

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce surprised 25 kids from the YMCA of Greater Kansas City during a JCPenney holiday shopping spree in Independence on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
Travis Kelce crouched down next to one of 25 kids from the YMCA of Greater Kansas City and grabbed a Star Wars lightsaber off the shelf.

Then, there in the aisles of a JCPenney in Independence, the Chiefs tight end battled with the young boy.

“Sometimes you forget how to be a kid,” he said in between rounds of the battle, “until a kid gets you with a lightsaber.”

Kelce, who attended YMCA camps growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, surprised the group Monday night and helped them spend $100 JCPenney giftcards on Christmas presents for themselves and their families.

“Just the smiles that I saw on their faces when I walked in, that’s the coolest feeling in the world because I remember how I used to look at athletes and the impact I could have on them, the kind of impact they have on me,” he said. “It’s a really cool feeling just to be around the little ones around this time of holidays.

He picked out babydolls, tennis shoes and jeans, and signed t-shirts, blankets and christmas ornaments.

“I don’t know if I’m anything close to Santa,” he said, “but I help out when I can.”

