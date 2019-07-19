Chiefs’ Gehrig Dieter releases video showing workouts with Tyreek Hill

Chiefs WR Gehrig Dieter on catching in cold weather: ‘Honestly, it’s a little bit easier’ Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter talked about the difficulty of catching the football in extreme cold temperatures when meeting with the media on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter talked about the difficulty of catching the football in extreme cold temperatures when meeting with the media on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

Last month, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was seen an an Instagram photo after completing a workout with Tyreek Hill.

On Friday, Dieter shared something more: a video of one of their workouts on his YouTube page. It was titled, “Let’s Be Great — Episode 1 Offseason Grind With Gehrig Dieter & Tyreek Hill.”

The video was posted hours after the NFL announced it would not be disciplining Hill.

In the video, the two are shown working on pass routes, lifting weights and playing basketball.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The video apparently was shot after the ESPYs because Hill mentioned the ESPN show after he threw an incomplete pass to Dieter.

“Hey, Pat, I’m coming for your job, man,” Hill said at one point. “Hey ... MVP, best player of the year, ESPY, I saw you the other night. Shout out to my boy Pat.”

Later Hill said, “Hey, put 1-5 on my back. That was a dime.”

Here is the video: