Tyreek Hill avoiding a suspension draws mixed reaction from Chiefs, NFL fans

NFL: No suspension for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill The NFL announced they will not suspend Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and can return to practice and club activities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The NFL announced they will not suspend Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and can return to practice and club activities.

Unsurprisingly, the news of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill avoiding an NFL suspension was a hot topic on Friday morning.

The NFL determined after its four-month investigation of child abuse reports involving Hill and his former fiancee Crystal Espinal that Hill didn’t violate the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Hill, who had been suspended by the Chiefs since April 25, is expected to be at training camp when veterans report next week.

There was a lot of talk among fans of the Chiefs and other NFL teams on Twitter about the decision.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is what fans who were glad about the news were saying:

In this country we still practice, innocent until proven guilty. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/fa4oQXiRNL — Lola Griffith (@Black_Betty07) July 19, 2019

WELCOME BACK @cheetah .Man I am SOOOO pumped for the start of this season! LETS GO #CHIEFS pic.twitter.com/Z4Nyx9YYie — Richard Graham (@chiefsfan78_rg) July 19, 2019

I find it disgusting that some people out there want Tyreek to be guilty of breaking his childs arm. We don't want that. That's not good for the child or Tyreek if he broke his child's arm. What we want is for it to have been an accident #Chiefs — Faron Peterson (@FaronPJR) July 19, 2019

Now all the allegations are out of the way.... time to put in work #ChiefsKingdom — Asi_60-42 (@mataele_ausia) July 19, 2019

With today’s announcement on Tyreek Hill, I’m very relieved... not because the #Chiefs maintain a great player, and this doesn’t change the fact that a child was still harmed by someone, but this restores my belief in giving 2nd chances. — Lance Moser (@LanceMoser) July 19, 2019

The man has been innocent since 2014. But all of y’all just read the headlines. Pay the man what he deserves. Give the man full custody of his children and let’s get this damn ring! #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/SMPY1A67iU — Dalton Wagler (@Wagler34) July 19, 2019

Calling up the homies and letting them know tyreek is innocent pic.twitter.com/tUxZVoqrp7 — EDGE- Thurman (@edgefest15) July 19, 2019

Well that's it. Tyreek Hill gets to play, we've beefed up the defense, and of course we have that Mahomes magic. We're going to the Superbowl, and we're going to win. #ChiefsKingdom — AnonymousGamer (@Anonymo12869076) July 19, 2019

@cheetah LETS GO!!!!!!!!! Happy for you my man. One step at a time. In your case, much faster than most. #ChiefsKingdom — Bret Yager (@b_yager) July 19, 2019

The fact that Espinal didn't make herself available to NFL investigators should tell you all you need to know. #ChiefsKingdom #FreeTyreek https://t.co/iwbN2vkGR4 — All-Star Crew Chris (@ChrisTill1985) July 19, 2019

Everyone threw dirt on my man’s and never let anything unfold in the case and now they hurt because the league will allow him to ball. Y’all will feel his pain while chucks the against your favorite team this season #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/62kwzFoN7i — Hitman__Huncho (@trell_finesse) July 19, 2019

There were quite a few negative responses, too. This is a sample of those:

lamar hunt is rolling over in his grave — OneOfOne (@Robert_Freeman_) July 19, 2019

I love football and the NFL but they’re trash for not suspending Tyreek Hill — Cisco Grado (@Ciscool85) July 19, 2019

NFL finds that suspending Tyreek Hill will negativity impact the most exciting young quarterback in recent NFL history and therefore punts on suspending him. https://t.co/kYGHTSSU5u — Joe Farella (@joefarella_) July 19, 2019

Tyreek dodging the ban like pic.twitter.com/lWdShoc9Fr — Croucher (@olliecroucher) July 19, 2019

Translation: he’s too good to cut. — HeresTrev (@HeresTrev) July 19, 2019