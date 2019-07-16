For Pete's Sake
Here’s a look at ‘spectacular’ new field at Azteca Stadium, where Chiefs will play
The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Chargers on Nov. 18 in Mexico City.
It’s best to use the word “scheduled,” because of last year’s fiasco in which the playing field at Azteca Stadium was deemed not up to NFL standards and the Chiefs-Rams game was moved from Mexico City to LA.
Arturo Olivé, the director general of NFL Mexico, expects no such issues this year. He held a news conference Tuesday and declared: “The field at Azteca Stadium is spectacular.”
He added protocols were being followed so the field would remain that way for the Chiefs-Chargers game.
In May, the Associated Press reported the field at Azteca Stadium was being changed to natural grass from a combination of synthetic and natural grass.
Here is a look at the playing field and it does look nice:
The grass is growing nicely as well:
Tickets for the game go on sale next month. A presale will be held Aug. 6 and then will be opened to the general public on Aug. 8. Here is a link to get tickets.
