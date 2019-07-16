Here’s a look at ‘spectacular’ new field at Azteca Stadium, where Chiefs will play

Twitter has a field day with news of Chiefs-Rams game being moved to LA The Chiefs and Rams will play their Monday night showdown. After consulting with the NFLPA and inspecting the field at Azteca Stadium, sub-standard conditions have forced the NFL to move Monday's game between the two 9-1 teams from Mexico City to LA Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Chiefs and Rams will play their Monday night showdown. After consulting with the NFLPA and inspecting the field at Azteca Stadium, sub-standard conditions have forced the NFL to move Monday's game between the two 9-1 teams from Mexico City to LA

The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Chargers on Nov. 18 in Mexico City.

It’s best to use the word “scheduled,” because of last year’s fiasco in which the playing field at Azteca Stadium was deemed not up to NFL standards and the Chiefs-Rams game was moved from Mexico City to LA.

Arturo Olivé, the director general of NFL Mexico, expects no such issues this year. He held a news conference Tuesday and declared: “The field at Azteca Stadium is spectacular.”

He added protocols were being followed so the field would remain that way for the Chiefs-Chargers game.

In May, the Associated Press reported the field at Azteca Stadium was being changed to natural grass from a combination of synthetic and natural grass.

Here is a look at the playing field and it does look nice:

NFL testing the Stadium Azteca field today. Everything approved and it can only get better. pic.twitter.com/iqkV1nLdxe — Renato Luis Lauretti (@LaurettiLuis) July 16, 2019

The grass is growing nicely as well:

Mowed the Azteca Stadium field this morning, then after lunch groomed against the grain and mowed again. Something tells me we should back off on Nitrogen. That’s a lot of clippings for one day!!! pic.twitter.com/zccWFgFNsx — Renato Luis Lauretti (@LaurettiLuis) July 16, 2019

Tickets for the game go on sale next month. A presale will be held Aug. 6 and then will be opened to the general public on Aug. 8. Here is a link to get tickets.