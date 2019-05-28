For Pete's Sake
Mexican stadium, which will host Chiefs game this fall, is getting new playing field
2018 file video -- Poor field conditions in Mexico force NFL to move Chiefs game to Los Angeles
There should be no worries about poor field conditions this time.
A Chiefs-Rams game scheduled to be played last year at Azteca Stadium in Mexico Stadium was moved to Los Angeles after photos and video surfaced of the playing surface being torn up.
The Chiefs will get another chance to play in the famed stadium. They are set to play the Chargers on Nov. 18 at Azteca Stadium, and the playing surface is being replaced, the Associated Press reported.
Officials at Azteca Stadium told the AP they will change the field from a combination of synthetic and natural grass, which was installed last May, to grass.
When the field was damaged last year, officials tried to put new sod in place. Nevertheless, players were worried about the condition of the surface. The NFL moved the game to Los Angeles just days before kickoff.
A grass field would be easier to repair and/or replace. The Chiefs replaced part of the Arrowhead Stadium field in January, days before the AFC Championship Game.
