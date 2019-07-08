Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel’s show on Monday night

Patrick Mahomes excited for Kansas City to host the NFL Draft After attending the NFL Draft in Nashville, Patrick Mahomes is excited to see what Kansas City can do with the event in 2023. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After attending the NFL Draft in Nashville, Patrick Mahomes is excited to see what Kansas City can do with the event in 2023.

The NFL’s Most Valuable Player will be back on late night.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who launched his charity earlier this year on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” will be visiting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday night.

The show will air at 10:35 p.m. on KMBC (Ch. 9), and will be streaming here on Tuesday morning on ABC’s webpage. On the show’s YouTube page, clips are often shown the morning after the episode airs.

KLTV 7 in Tyler, Texas, said Mahomes will discuss the ESPYs, which will be held Wednesday on ESPN. The show’s host is Tracey Morgan, who also will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mahomes is up for a pair of ESPY awards.