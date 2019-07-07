For Pete's Sake
Nike releases epic commercial to celebrate U.S. World Cup victory, fight for equality
The “I Believe” chant that rings out at Sporting Kansas City home games, but the history of the rallying cry dates back more than 20 years to a Naval Academy Prep School student.
Nike used that chant as part of an epic commercial to celebrate the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s victory at the World Cup on Sunday.
Only Nike used the rallying cry to fight for equal rights for women that go beyond the soccer field.
It’s a great ad:
