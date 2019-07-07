For Pete's Sake
Watch highlights from United States’ 2-0 win over Holland at World Cup
A history of the USWNT in the World Cup
Mission accomplished.
The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s World Cup final in Lyon, France, and made it two straight championships. The Americans have won four of the eight titles in World Cup history.
Although the United States had shown a knack for scoring early in games at this year’s World Cup, it took more than an hour for the game’s first goal.
Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute to open the scoring after a video review and Rose Lavelle’s strike eight minutes later removed any doubt that the United States would win.
Here are the highlights, starting with the 90-second recap:
Below are extended highlights. In the first half, Netherlands goalie Sari van Veenendaal had four saves and she single-handedly kept the game scoreless over the first 45 minutes. Here are two of those stops:
Here is Rapinoe’s goal:
And this was Lavelle’s score:
Here is the moment the team lifted the trophy:
