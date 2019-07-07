Here is how people reacted on Twitter to U.S. women’s soccer team’s World Cup win

US Women win 4th World Cup Check out photos from the US Women's team World Cup soccer win over The Netherlands Sunday, July 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out photos from the US Women's team World Cup soccer win over The Netherlands Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Americans celebrated Independence Day on Thursday and, well, the good times and national pride didn’t last just one day.

On Sunday, the U.S. women’s national soccer team beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France, and won a fourth World Cup title.

The team received congratulations from fans in all walks of life in the United States.

Here is what people were sharing on Twitter:

Congratulations to the US Women’s National Team. You make us proud. And congratulations to all the wonderful, talented women in this tournament. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 7, 2019

You showed us the meaning of grit and showed the world your greatness. Congratulations on bringing the title home. pic.twitter.com/PMIWAwpURi — Gatorade (@Gatorade) July 7, 2019

AMERICA! CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/zIc3nEbKPe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 7, 2019

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ️ @USWNT https://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2019

Can’t remember a bigger day in US soccer history than today Looking forward to a day full of red, white and blue celebrations all across the globe…let’s go America!!!!!!!!!!! ️️️️️️️ #USWNT #USMNT #USA @USWNT @USMNT — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) July 7, 2019

USA — Ryan O'Hearn (@Rohearn11) July 7, 2019

Huge month or so for women’s football. New heroes made for little girls all over the world. Congrats @USWNT — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ️ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019

USA! USA!



Congratulations and thank you @USWNT for your excellence, tenacity, and champion’s spirit.



You did it. And we are ALL so proud! https://t.co/GG3Xq1tXf3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019