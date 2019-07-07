For Pete's Sake
Here is how people reacted on Twitter to U.S. women’s soccer team’s World Cup win
US Women win 4th World Cup
Americans celebrated Independence Day on Thursday and, well, the good times and national pride didn’t last just one day.
On Sunday, the U.S. women’s national soccer team beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France, and won a fourth World Cup title.
The team received congratulations from fans in all walks of life in the United States.
Here is what people were sharing on Twitter:
