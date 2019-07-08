Here is how newspapers around the globe covered the United States’ World Cup victory

US Women win 4th World Cup Check out photos from the US Women's team World Cup soccer win over The Netherlands Sunday, July 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out photos from the US Women's team World Cup soccer win over The Netherlands Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team’s victory Sunday in the World Cup made headlines around the planet.

Literally, of course.

The U.S. won its fourth World Cup in the eighth edition of the women’s tournament by beating Holland 2-0. It was front-page news in some cities in the United States and dominated the sports pages in this country and others around the world.

Here is a look at the coverage from newspapers in the United States and some foreign countries:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hi @realDonaldTrump - what do you think of L’Equipe’s (French sport newspaper) headline of tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/w807uU2ZBV — Léon Rothstein (@Euro_trot) July 8, 2019

Seen in the Lyon train station this morning pic.twitter.com/ZPSO2D8CrT — Ashley Scoby (@AshleyScoby) July 8, 2019

Tomorrow's print @NYTSports "THE NEW TORCHBEARERS" feat. the legends of the, @USWNT PLUS! two pages of every goal scored in this year's World Cup from @jcrutchmer (who also made the graphics) Design by me, headline by @sae722, @RorySmith column here: https://t.co/YH7hMmjLfe pic.twitter.com/13hgrDAWjn — Anna Hyzy (@annakhyzy) July 8, 2019

NY Daily News and Post after #USWNT wins the 2019 World Cup pic.twitter.com/bguDxBIarB — Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) July 8, 2019