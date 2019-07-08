For Pete's Sake
Here is how newspapers around the globe covered the United States’ World Cup victory
US Women win 4th World Cup
The U.S. women’s national soccer team’s victory Sunday in the World Cup made headlines around the planet.
Literally, of course.
The U.S. won its fourth World Cup in the eighth edition of the women’s tournament by beating Holland 2-0. It was front-page news in some cities in the United States and dominated the sports pages in this country and others around the world.
Here is a look at the coverage from newspapers in the United States and some foreign countries:
