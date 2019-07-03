Blues coach’s day with Stanley Cup was the stuff of nightmares for Germaphobes

St. Louis erupts in joy after Blues beat Bruins for Stanley Cup title The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup. Here's how fans reacted around the city. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup. Here's how fans reacted around the city.

One of the great traditions of the team that wins the Stanley Cup is every player and coach gets a day with the trophy.

For St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube, that meant a trip to his hometown of Calahoo, Alberta in Canada. The city is located northwest of Edmonton and has a population of 85, but there were more than 2,000 people on hand Tuesday to see Berube and the Stanley Cup.

“I always dreamt of bringing it back here, and letting people enjoy it, my family and friends,” Berube told Sportsnet. “Everyone I grew up with lives here. My family is here still. They did everything for me as a kid to get me to where I am today. The hockey, the ball… We’re a great little town, and a great little sports town.

“For me to bring that Cup out here, let people take some pictures with it, touch it… It’s a good feeling.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It was a nice gesture and he even let kids sip from the Stanley Cup, which they will probably remember for the rest of their lives.

Orange juice never tasted this good out of a glass. #stlblues #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/lFLOZ2zcZ3 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 2, 2019

Some of the responses to the Blues’ tweet were hilarious as Germaphobes were grossed out:

So unclean and could spread nasty stuff. Ah hell with it, it’s the Stanley Cup! — muthergoose (@MejinoA) July 2, 2019

Meningitis Mug — ☆Datsun★Blues☆ (@DatsunBlues) July 3, 2019

I hope all those kids have had their immunizations... — Peg (@pegheldhostage) July 2, 2019

Imagine all the backwash they are drinking. Yuck!! — A (@showmethedoe) July 2, 2019

Breaking News: 74 kids sick w strep throat and malaria — kfals (@kfalsTI) July 3, 2019

Everyone putting they mouth on the same spot. Ewwww pic.twitter.com/u90N3hSs6O — Kaleb (@kalebpointer23) July 2, 2019