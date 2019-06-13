Boisterous Blues fans in KC tried to get a TV reporter to drink a beer on air

Blues fans pack The Blue Line hockey bar to watch and celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup St. Louis Blues fans pack The Blue Line hockey bar in the River Market to watch and celebrate the team's first Stanley Cup championship Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. Louis Blues fans pack The Blue Line hockey bar in the River Market to watch and celebrate the team's first Stanley Cup championship

Blues fans were in a good mood on both sides of Missouri on Wednesday night.

St. Louis crushed the Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup and are now the NHL champions. Fans in Kansas City partied at The Blue Line in the River Market after the game.

Channel 41’s Tom Dempsey was on hand and interviewed a few rather excited Blues supporters.

Dempsey showed off a Stanley Cup-shaped mug, which was quickly filled with beer (Dempsey quipped it was “apple juice”) by fans who seemed intent on having him take a drink on air.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m not going to drink that,” Dempsey said as fans crowded him.

A smart producer at Channel 41 wisely cut back to the studio where the anchors had a good laugh.

It was a funny moment and Twitter user Kyle Carpenter shared this: