For Pete's Sake
Boisterous Blues fans in KC tried to get a TV reporter to drink a beer on air
Blues fans pack The Blue Line hockey bar to watch and celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup
Blues fans were in a good mood on both sides of Missouri on Wednesday night.
St. Louis crushed the Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup and are now the NHL champions. Fans in Kansas City partied at The Blue Line in the River Market after the game.
Channel 41’s Tom Dempsey was on hand and interviewed a few rather excited Blues supporters.
Dempsey showed off a Stanley Cup-shaped mug, which was quickly filled with beer (Dempsey quipped it was “apple juice”) by fans who seemed intent on having him take a drink on air.
“I’m not going to drink that,” Dempsey said as fans crowded him.
A smart producer at Channel 41 wisely cut back to the studio where the anchors had a good laugh.
It was a funny moment and Twitter user Kyle Carpenter shared this:
