Alex Morgan’s goal celebration at World Cup gets thumbs up from tea companies

USWNT poised to repeat success at 2019 World Cup The United States women's national soccer team is making final preparations for the 2019 World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The United States women's national soccer team is making final preparations for the 2019 World Cup in France.

This might be the most famous goal celebration in the history of soccer.

Alex Morgan pretended to sip tea, which infuriated a few Brits, after scoring the goal that proved to be the winner as the U.S. women’s national team beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

The pinkie’s up move thrilled fans, and got a, well, thumbs up from tea companies.

Some smart businesses took advantage of the Morgan celebration to congratulate her or simply salute tea drinking with posts on Twitter (others that didn’t missed an opportunity).

First, here’s the celebration again:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, ALEXANDRA! pic.twitter.com/LjwKfmqwbV — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

Here is what Bigelow tweeted and then an interaction with a fan:

Congrats to the USA Women's Soccer team! @alexmorgan13 hoping your birthday was awesome and your year will be filled with many cups of tea...we would love to share a cup with you one day! #TeaProudly https://t.co/qvihGf8k3i — Bigelow Tea (@bigelowtea) July 3, 2019

#LeadLoudly #bold #confident #fearless also describes the “Constant Comment” tea you are drinking & the woman who started Bigelow Tea three generations ago, Ruth Campbell Bigelow #TeaProudly! — Bigelow Tea (@bigelowtea) July 3, 2019

Tazo loved the celebration:

Congratulations Team USA on your win! We’re pretty partial to the birthday girl’s goal celebration #ENGUSA pic.twitter.com/R32feMMslm — Tazo (@Tazo) July 2, 2019

Yorkshire tea thought the celebration was “cheeky,” but I think the company liked it:

Bit cheeky, we thought! — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) July 2, 2019

Fingers crossed! — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) July 3, 2019

Tiesta tea congratulated Morgan: