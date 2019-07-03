For Pete's Sake
Alex Morgan’s goal celebration at World Cup gets thumbs up from tea companies
This might be the most famous goal celebration in the history of soccer.
Alex Morgan pretended to sip tea, which infuriated a few Brits, after scoring the goal that proved to be the winner as the U.S. women’s national team beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.
The pinkie’s up move thrilled fans, and got a, well, thumbs up from tea companies.
Some smart businesses took advantage of the Morgan celebration to congratulate her or simply salute tea drinking with posts on Twitter (others that didn’t missed an opportunity).
First, here’s the celebration again:
Here is what Bigelow tweeted and then an interaction with a fan:
Tazo loved the celebration:
Yorkshire tea thought the celebration was “cheeky,” but I think the company liked it:
Tiesta tea congratulated Morgan:
